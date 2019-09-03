× Area Emergency Management Task Force Departs For East Coast To Aid In Hurricane Rescues

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Members of the local departments of Emergency Management are headed to Florida to help in any rescues that may arise from Hurricane Dorian.

Northwest Arkansas Task Force 1 left at 5 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 3) bound for Florida per the request of officials there to help with rescue efforts related to Hurricane Dorian, team members said on Facebook.

The effort was coordinated by the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and approved by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The group, NWA Task Force 1, is complrised of Washington County Department of Emergency Management Deputy Director Kyle Curry, along with members from Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Siloam Springs fire departments.

The team plans to meet up with counterparts from the Central Arkansas Task Force 1 in Little Rock. They’ll then all respond to Florida’s request for assistance as Arkansas USAR Task Force 1.

They are asking the public to keep the team members and their families in thoughts and prayers “as they travel into harm’s way to help those in need.”