City Of Fayetteville Hosting Blood Drive On Downtown Square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — There is no easier way to save a life than to give blood.

That’s why the City of Fayetteville is hosting a blood drive with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

The blood drive will be on Wednesday (Sept. 4) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fayetteville’s Downtown Square.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has a QuickPass system that lets you start the registration process on the day of the blood drive before you arrive.

With QuickPass donors can answer all of the required health history questions on their phone or computer. It allows you to skip registration when you arrive at the blood drive and move on to the next step rather than waiting for your turn to answer the health history questions.

The QuickPass system will walk you through each question with photos and text.

When you’re finished, you’ll receive a unique bar code that you’ll need to take with you to the blood drive. You’ll have the option to print the bar code or e-mail it to yourself.

Donors must present the bar code at the blood drive for their completed questionnaire to be retrieved.

If you are unable to complete your questionnaire prior to arriving at the blood drive, a touch-screen tablet will be provided at donor registration.

Access the QuickPass link to complete your health history questions on the day of the blood drive.