Fayetteville Celebrates End Of Summer With 2nd Annual ‘Drool In The Pool’ Event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — To celebrate the dog days of summer, the City of Fayetteville hosted it's second annual "Drool in the Pool" swimming party at Wilson Park Monday (Sept. 2).

Dogs took a dip in the Wilson Park pool and competed for prizes.

The event was sponsored by the Canine Connection.

"We just want to continue making fun things happen for the dogs we do that with our dog daycare our boarding and even our training classes but any opportunities we can have for people to spend fun times with their dogs were all about it," said Valeria Murphy, owner of Canine Connection.

The prizes went to the dog with the smoothest swimming skills and the cutest swimsuit.