Fayetteville Police To Give Away Car Seats, Check Installation On Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Parents in Fayetteville who need a car seat will have a chance to get one on Wednesday for free.

The Fayetteville Police is hosting a free car seat giveaway and installation event Wednesday (Sept. 4) from 3-6 p.m.

Those needing a free car seat must call to make an appointment. Appointments and location information are available by calling (479) 575-8338.

Those who just need their car seat checked or installed can come by anytime.