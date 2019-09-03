Fayetteville Police To Give Away Car Seats, Check Installation On Wednesday

Posted 11:36 am, September 3, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Parents in Fayetteville who need a car seat will have a chance to get one on Wednesday for free.

The Fayetteville Police is hosting a free car seat giveaway and installation event Wednesday (Sept. 4) from 3-6 p.m.

Those needing a free car seat must call to make an appointment. Appointments and location information are available by calling (479) 575-8338.

Those who just need their car seat checked or installed can come by anytime.

