Friends Of Fayetteville Public Library Hosting ‘$5 Fill-A-Bag’ Book Sale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Book lovers listen up!

Friends of Fayetteville Public Library will be hosting a book sale Saturday (Sept. 14) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (Sept. 15) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the library’s lobby and bookstore.

During the weekend sale, book lovers will have the opportunity to “fill a bag” for $5 (per bag).

Don’t want to fill a bag? You can also buy individual books at a low price.

Prices include:

25 cents for pocket paperbacks

50 cents for trade paperbacks

$1 for hardbacks

50 cents for media

The Fayetteville Public Library is located at 401 W. Mountain St. Fayetteville, AR. 72701.