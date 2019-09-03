Friends Of Fayetteville Public Library Hosting ‘$5 Fill-A-Bag’ Book Sale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Book lovers listen up!
Friends of Fayetteville Public Library will be hosting a book sale Saturday (Sept. 14) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (Sept. 15) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the library’s lobby and bookstore.
During the weekend sale, book lovers will have the opportunity to “fill a bag” for $5 (per bag).
Don’t want to fill a bag? You can also buy individual books at a low price.
Prices include:
- 25 cents for pocket paperbacks
- 50 cents for trade paperbacks
- $1 for hardbacks
- 50 cents for media
The Fayetteville Public Library is located at 401 W. Mountain St. Fayetteville, AR. 72701.