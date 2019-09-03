Lanes Closing On I-49 And I-540 In River Valley For Road Work

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Beginning Wednesday (Sept. 4) crews will be closing certain lanes and ramps on both Interstate 49 and Interstate 540 to work on road improvements.
Weather permitting, crews will put the following closures in place:
- The ramp from northbound I-540 to eastbound I-40 (Exit 1B) will be closed starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 4) night and will remain closed until the bridge work for the ramp is completed. The work is estimated to take approximately one week, but is dependent upon weather. Please see the attached map for detour details.
- Alternating lanes of I-40 eastbound between mile markers 7 and 8 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 4) night and will remain closed until the bridge work is completed. The work is estimated to take approximately two weeks, but is dependent upon weather.
- Alternating lanes of I-40 westbound between mile markers 10 and 17 will be closed 2 miles at a time while crews remove and replace asphalt pavement. These lane closures will be in place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly starting on Wednesday (Sept. 4) night and will continue until work is complete.
- Alternating lanes of I-540 northbound between Jenny Lind Rd. (Exit 13) and Hwy. 64 (Exit 2) will be closed 2 miles at a time for bridge deck repair. These lane closures will be in place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 4) night and continue until work is complete, which is estimated to take approximately four weeks.