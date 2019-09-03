New Alma Police Chief Formally Sworn In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Alma formally welcomed its new police chief Tuesday (Sept. 3).

Interim Police Chief Jeff Pointer as sworn in Tuesday evening at the Alma District courtroom.

Chief Pointer has a long history with the department. He began has a dispatcher, then worked his way up the ranks.

"21 years ago I had no idea, I didn't think this was going to happen, this is something that has happened over the last few years with people retiring and so I was able to move up and learn new skills which helped me get this position," Pointer said.

Chief Pointer is taking over the position from Russell White, who retired after 25 years.