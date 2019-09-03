× New Details Surface In Alleged Sexual Assault In UA Dorm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas Police Department has released new details surrounding a reported sexual assault that took place in a residence hall on campus.

A student reported a sexual assault in Holcombe Hall, located on Garland Avenue on the UA campus, at 1:37 a.m. Monday (Sep. 2) morning.

According to Capt. Gary Crain with the University Police, a stranger entered the student’s room and committed a sexual assault.

On Tuesday (Sep. 3), Crain said the two involved in the alleged assault were not strangers, but acquaintances. He went on to say the suspect was invited into the dorm room.

The student described her assailant as a white male around six feet tall. Crain did not give any details into the suspect’s appearance.

Students are still being encouraged to lock their doors when in the residence halls and to lock their vehicles when inside of them.

They are also encouraged to walk in pairs or groups and to avoid walking alone at night.