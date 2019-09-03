OG&E Providing $30K For Teachers’ STREM Projects For 2019-2020 School Year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFSM) — Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E) and the OGE Energy Corp. Foundation Inc. will donate $30,000 in matching funds to teachers’ STREM projects for the 2019-2020 school year.

Funding for the projects will be provided through DonorsChoose.org, a crowdfunding platform for educators.

The company and its foundation will match donations, dollar-for-dollar, for qualifying projects requesting books, educational kits, games and lab equipment that meet the STREM criteria.

The criteria include mathematics, environmental science, health and life sciences and applied sciences. It also includes literacy, literature and writing.

The $30,000 in matching funds will be available to projects in public schools that are located in OG&E’s service area with at least 75% of students from low-income households.

Projects must also have a total cost of $600 or less.

“We are proud to partner with our community schools and help fund innovative and creative programs for students,” said Kathleen O’Shea, OGE spokesperson. “We believe it’s important to support the schools in our communities and provide resources to help students have lifelong success.”

Since 2003, OG&E has donated $500,000 for teachers’ classroom projects as part of its continued efforts to support and strengthen its communities through education.