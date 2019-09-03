One Person Shot At Apartment Complex In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man was shot in the leg at a Fayetteville apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

According to the Fayetteville Police, a man at 625 N. Betty Jo Drive called police at 3:53 a.m. to report that he had been shot during an attempted robbery.

Police could not confirm that a robbery took place, but they did confirm that a man was shot at that address.

The man was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayetteville Police.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.