Police: No One Hurt After Shooting At Rogers Metroplex

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police said no one was injured after a man opened fire inside the Metroplex Event Center on Saturday (Aug. 31) during a girl’s birthday party.

Salvador Aldaco Jorge, 27, was arrested in connection with committing a terroristic act, aggravated assault, first-degree criminal mischief and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Jorge was attending a girl’s Quinceanera when he fired several shots into the air near the bar area, according to an arrest report.

Rogers police found 10 spent shell casings and several bullet holes in the building’s walls, roof, and an upstairs waterline.

Police estimated about $1,500 in damages to the Metroplex.

Jorge told police he and a friend behind the bar and when the friend said “you can shoot,” according to the report.

“I told him I have an open carry, he was like ‘ok, go for it,'” Jorge said.

However, that friend said he asked Jorge to loan him some money before the shooting.

The man said Jorge then asked if he “would get mad,” and when the man said what he wouldn’t get mad, Jorge shot several times into the air.

The man said Jorge said something after firing the gun, but he couldn’t ear because his ears were ringing from the shooting.

A security guard grabbed Jorge’s gun and moved him to the lobby to wait for police.

Jorge is free on bond. He’s due Oct. 7 in Benton County Circuit Court.