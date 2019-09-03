Talking Trash: Van Buren Working To Curb Roadside Litter

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Van Buren is teaming up with Keep Van Buren Beautiful to diminish roadside litter and preserve the natural environment of the city.

On Tuesday (Sep. 3), Mayor Joe Hurst announced the new program “Call In & Clean Up.” The program highlights the Litter Reporting Hotline, a system managed by the Arkansas Department of Transportation and Keep Arkansas Beautiful.

Officials are encouraging anyone who spots a driver littering along streets, roads or highways in Van Buren to call the toll free number 1-866-811-1222 and report what they see. A letter will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle spotted dumping trash on roadways.

The Van Buren Police Department is also increasing daytime patrol surveillance the entire month of September to target litter violations on major thoroughfares. Police say their goal is not to issue more citations, but to let litter violators know this is a problem Arkansas’ transportation department, the City of Van Buren and Keep Van Buren Beautiful take seriously.

Keep Van Buren Beautiful will also continue to provide free pocket ashtrays at the Shoppers Value Foods in Van Buren.

Mayor Hurst said, “Van Buren offers a rare combination of high quality of life and a low cost of living. But we can’t be satisfied with the status quo. I am dedicated to finding new and better ways to improve Van Buren, and “Call In & Clean Up” can have a significant impact on the overall attractiveness of the city.”

More information about the Litter Hotline can be found by following this link.