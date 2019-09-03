× UA Economist Says Tariffs, Less Global Coordination Hurting Efforts To Avoid Recession

FAYETTEVILLE (TB&P) — University of Arkansas Walton College of Business economist Mervin Jebaraj said that the lack of global coordination among world leaders isn’t helping efforts to avoid a U.S. or worldwide recession.

He also contends that it is nearly impossible for U.S. business interests to quickly find new suppliers outside of China after decades of building long-term relationships.

Appearing on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, Jebaraj said that the current climate of world leaders acting independently is different than in recent recessions.

“If you look at our major trading partners, people that matter in the global economy, a lot of these different countries are headed for a recession,” he said.

