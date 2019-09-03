× Walmart To Stop Selling Certain Ammunition, Asking Customers To Avoid Openly Carrying

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Walmart announced Tuesday that it would stop selling certain types of ammunition, ban handgun sales in the only state where they’re available, and request that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in stores even where state laws allow it in response to two recent, deadly shootings in its stores.

The company also appealed to politicians to strengthen background checks, keep weapons from those who “pose an imminent danger,” and to reconsider the reauthorization of the assault weapons ban.

According to CNN, America’s largest retailer said it will stop selling handgun ammunition and ammunition for short-barrel rifles after selling all of its current inventory. Walmart will also stop selling handguns in Alaska, the only state where it still sells handguns. And Walmart will request that customers no longer openly carry guns into its 4,700 US stores, or its Sam’s Club stores, in states that allow open carry.

However, Walmart will continue to sell long barrel deer rifles and shotguns and much of the ammunition for those guns. Walmart will also continue to allow concealed carry by customers with permits in its stores.

In a memo to employees on Tuesday, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said Walmart’s changes were prompted by the El Paso, Texas, shooting, as well as recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and Midland and Odessa, Texas.

“In a complex situation lacking a simple solution, we are trying to take constructive steps to reduce the risk that events like these will happen again,” he said. “The status quo is unacceptable.”

Walmart shared the announcement publicly shortly after noon on Twitter.

“We’ve also been listening to a lot of people inside and outside our company as we think about the role we can play in helping to make the country safer,” McMillon said in a statement on its corporate site. “It’s clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable.”

“We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand,” the statement said. “As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same.”

Walmart represents about 2% of the market for guns today, the company said for the first time recently. Walmart believes it is not among the top three gun sellers in the industry, but it estimates it has about a 20% market share of ammunition sales.

On Tuesday, McMillon said that Walmart’s changes to ammunition policies will reduce its market share from around 20% to between 6% and 9%. “We believe it will likely drift toward the lower end of that range, over time, given the combination of these changes,” he said.

The company will also be working with other retailers to make the overall industry safer, “including sharing our best practices,” the company said.

McMillon also appealed to politicians to take action.

“We encourage our nation’s leaders to move forward and strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger,” McMillon said. “We do not sell military-style rifles, and we believe the reauthorization of the Assault Weapons ban should be debated to determine its effectiveness.”

McMillon noted a long heritage of hunters and sportsmen within the company, going back to founder Sam Walton, who was an avid outdoorsman and quail hunter. But McMillon said the company also understood the influence Walmart carried and was working to balance the two.

Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke addressed Walmart’s decision on Twitter saying:

This is a step in the right direction—and I’m grateful Walmart has taken action—but we can’t rely on corporations to stop gun violence. We need universal background checks, we need red flag laws, and we need to buy back every single assault weapon. https://t.co/m8fr3qzZcx — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 3, 2019

Elizabeth Warren also took to Twitter to respond saying:

This is a good start—but it’s not nearly enough. Walmart can and should do much more. And we need real gun reform, now. https://t.co/3gAZZ5ZxOK — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 3, 2019

A previous draft of this story stated Walmart would ban open carry in its stores.