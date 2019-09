Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - In a game that was full of offense, the Fayetteville defense came up with what area fans thought was the best play of the opening weekend.

Defensive back Taveon Williamson stepped in front of a St. John Vianney pass in the first quarter and returned it for a touchdown. That play picked up more than 47 percent of the online vote to earn the title of the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week. More than six thousand votes were cast in the 31 hours of the poll.