ADH Offering Mass Flu Vaccine Clinic In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Residents in the River Valley will be able to get a head start on preventing the flu this year.

The Sebastian County Health Unit of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will be at the storm shelter at Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith on Friday, September 27, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to administer the shots.

In a press release, officials say you should bring your insurance card if you’re wanting a flu shot. Those without insurance, or insurance that does not cover flu shots, can receive the vaccine at no charge.

“We want Sebastian County residents to stay healthy this flu season, and getting a yearly flu vaccination is the best line of defense,” Matthew Hicks, Sebastian County Health Unit Administrator, said. “We encourage everyone to come to the mass clinic or the local health unit to get their flu shot.”

According to the department of health, annual flu vaccinations are recommended for most adults and children 6 months old and older.

“The flu should not be taken lightly,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Medical Director for Immunizations at ADH. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their families because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be.”

For more information, go to www.healthy.arkansas.gov or www.flu.gov.