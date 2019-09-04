× Arkansas Corn Harvest Could Be Protracted, Sorghum Fields Nearly Gone

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — Arkansas corn farmers planted the second largest acreage in the state’s history this year and the erratic weather patterns during the planting season could prolong the crop’s harvest.

About 810,000 acres were dedicated to the crop in the Natural State, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

“Think back to the planting season when corn was planted from March through June,” Jason Kelley, extension wheat and feed grains agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture said.

“In a normal year, we’re done planting by the end of April. So, this year’s planting window was twice as wide and unfortunately harvest will likely be much longer than normal.”

In mid-August, growers with grain dryers began harvesting even though moisture was slightly higher. Growers without grain dryers have had to wait for moisture to come down are just beginning harvest, he said.

With only about 5% to 10% of the crop harvested, yield reports have been variable.

Another crop, sorghum, has virtually disappeared. Sorghum is a cereal grain that grows tall like corn. It is used in sweeteners, livestock feed, and ethanol. It typically grows in drier territory versus wetter environments.

