Bentonville ‘Bike & Brew’ Poker Ride To Benefit Single Parents Scholarship Fund Of Benton County

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an in-town “poker run style” biking event.

Bike & Brew aims at building relationships, serving community members and promoting biking to work.

The event will take bike riders around town to five featured stops. It will kick off at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at the new Chamber of Commerce offices on 5th Street.

Riders can purchase a poker scorecard and the winner will receive an E-bike.

The ride begins at 2 p.m. and covers 8 miles with over two hours of stops along the way.

A post-ride party will start at 4 p.m. at Bike Rack Brewing. There will be food, craft beer, music and a bicycle stunt show by Chris Clark.

This year’s event supports the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Benton County.

Click here or call 479-273-2841 for ticket information.

Dan Bartlett, Executive Vice President of Walmart Corporate Affairs, will be at the event sharing details about biking in Bentonville. He will also be talking about the new Walmart campus biking goals and how cycling is being integrated into the new campus.