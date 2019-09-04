Booneville Woman Found Dead In Her Home After Domestic Disturbance Call

BOONEVILLE (KFSM) — Booneville Police are investigating after responding to a domestic disturbance and finding a woman dead in her home.

Chief Rusty Lewis with the Booneville Police said they received a call about 8 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

They responded to the home at 66 E. South St. and found a woman dead at the home, Lewis said. He said a death investigation was underway, and police had a couple of possible suspects, but no further details were provided.

According to family members, the woman’s name is Rachel King.

Jamie Crawford, a neighbor of King’s, said when police showed up, they told her to stay in her home because there had just been a shooting.

“We later found out that Ms. Rachel King was shot in her home and her three children were left in bed with her,” she said.

Crawford said she hoped police caught the culprit.

“Me as a parent, I have to think about the kids in our community,” she said. “I don’t need him on the loose. Not only for the safety of my child, but those in the community as well.”