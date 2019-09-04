Data Breach Exposes Patient Info At Conway Regional Medical Center

An intruder gained access to patient and physician information at Conway Regional Medical Center after an email phishing attack, according to a letter sent to patients.

Patients who may have been affected were notified last month. In a letter dated Aug. 23, the hospital system says the breach was discovered in June after “unusual activity” surrounding employee email accounts was detected.

Patient names, addresses, Social Security numbers, health insurance information and “limited” medical information may have been accessed as part of the data breach, Conway Regional Health System said in a statement Wednesday. The hospital system said it had not found any incidents where the information was misused. It did not say how many patients were affected.

The hospital system said it’s reviewing information security policies and procedures to minimize the risk of another data breach.