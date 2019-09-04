Ennett Wins Runoff Election For Seat In Arkansas Legislature

Posted 9:24 am, September 4, 2019, by

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A community activist from Little Rock has won a seat in the Arkansas Legislature after a special runoff election Tuesday.

Denise Ennett defeated Darrell Stephens in Tuesday’s contest for the District 36 seat. Complete but unofficial results show that Ennett captured almost 58% of the vote.

Both are Democrats. No Republicans or independent candidates ran for the seat, which was vacated when former state Rep. Charles Blake resigned to take a job with Little Rock’s mayor.

Blake was the top Democrat in the majority-Republican House. He left office in May to become Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott’s chief of staff.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.