Milwaukee Mother Shot, Killed In Front Of Her Son During Driving Lesson

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother was killed in a road rage shooting Friday while teaching her teenage son how to drive, family members said.

Police say Tracey Smith, a veteran corrections officer, was driving with her son when they were involved in a fender bender at North 51st Street and West Capitol Drive.

Smith was in the passenger seat when another driver hit their car, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. When she got out of the car to speak with the other driver, he shot and killed her, police said.

Her son drove Smith to the hospital, but it was too late to save her life, WISN reports.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man Monday, but had not publicly identified him as of Tuesday evening.

JoAnne Luckett said her daughter's smile was captivating. Family members called her a phenomenal mother.

"That was her demeanor," said JoAnne Luckett. "She's a smiling person."

Ollie Luckett said his daughter's personality was calming.

"She was just a wonderful person," said Ollie Luckett. "Easygoing."

The Lucketts said their oldest daughter was dedicated to her own children.

"She went to work every day," said JoAnne Luckett. "She made a life for her and her sons. I wake up every morning and it's like, 'Wow. Tracey is not here.' I hate it. I hate it. I hate the way things are in this city."

Smith was a sergeant with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, serving the state for decades. Corrections officials said Smith's contributions to the state would be felt long after her passing.

"What that guy did, he just wanted to kill somebody," said Ollie Luckett. "That's stupid. That's crazy, man."

"It's not right," said JoAnne Luckett. "It's just not right."