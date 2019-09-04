North 31st Street In Fort Smith Closing Thursday For Sewer Repairs

Posted 4:54 am, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57AM, September 4, 2019

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Utility Department will make sewer repairs on North 31st Street on Thursday (Sept. 5), requiring its closure.

North 31st from Warner Street to Division Street will close starting at 7 a.m. and should reopen by 5 p.m. Thursday. Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.

The closure is so the utility can make repairs to the sewer collection system there.

Access to easements along property there may be affected, but site restoration will take place shortly after repairs are completed.

