Parsons Files Lawsuit Against Former Business Owner Regarding Stump Dump Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Bella Vista resident is filing a lawsuit Wednesday (Sept. 4) against the former owner of Blue Mountain Storage, the site where the stump dump fire was burning in Bella Vista for nearly a year.

Jim Parsons has spent more than $10,000 in court cost trying to get someone other than taxpayers to pay for the cleanup of the site.

He says that the actions of Blue Mountain storage caused much distress and financial damage to nearby residents.

In his complaint, he states that Blue Mountain Storage never applied for or a received a permit to operate or lease out the stump dump. Without that permit, it was illegal to enter into a contract with the Bella Vista Property Owners Association to make a financial profit by renting out an unpermitted dump.

He states that Bella Vista Property Owners Association members have already lost more than $3 million trying to put out the fire, and more expense is expected to restore the land.

He is filing the lawsuit this morning (Sept. 4) in Benton County Circuit Court.