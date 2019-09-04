Part Of South Washington Avenue In Fayetteville Closing Daily For A Month Starting Today

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of South Washington Avenue in Fayetteville will close daily starting today for the next month for repairs.

South Washington Avenue between East South Street and Fourth Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday starting today. Crews will be making sidewalk and drainage improvements along the route. The closures are expected to last about four weeks and will start today (Sept. 4).

Detours will be marked for motorists, but residents will be allowed access as needed.

The city’s Transportation Division will construct a new 5-foot-wide sidewalk, curb and gutter, as well as make storm drainage improvements. The project will improve pedestrian safety and connect to an existing sidewalk on the east side of South Washington Avenue.

Motorists should expect delays and should select a different route of travel. Motorists are asked to use extreme caution in the work zone and watch out for personnel and equipment.