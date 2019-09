Tucked within the terrain of Bella Vista lies a trail that has thick forests, pools, bluffs, caves, rapids, and several waterfalls. Tanyard Creek Natural Trail is a public park off HWY 340 that allows you to escape the hustle and bustle of Northwest Arkansas without the need to travel far.

The waterfalls are the main attraction as when the water levels are low but still flowing, the creek bed becomes a perfect place for families to play and take pictures.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-Matt