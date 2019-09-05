Clinton House Museum In Fayetteville Hosting Johnny Cash Exhibit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the landmark event, 1968: A Folsom Redemption the Clinton House Museum will be hosting a special photography exhibition about country music legend and Arkansas native Johnny Cash.

A collection of photographs and memories of two journalists among the handful of eyewitnesses to Cash’s concerts at Folsom Prison in California will be on display. The exhibition will also cover critical points in Cash’s career.

The free exhibit will run through Oct. 20. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, and 1 – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The following events will coincide with the exhibit:

Sep. 17 — History Happy Hour: The Man in Black

Sep. 24 — Rock-n-Roll Prison Reform: Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison (Free)

Oct. 2 — Journalist in Concert: Gene Beley at Folsom Prison (Free)

Oct. 17 — Clinton Anniversary Dinner: Celebrating Arkansas Icons

The Clinton House Museum is the first home of Bill and Hillary Clinton and is the site where the two married on Oct. 11, 1975. The Clinton House Museum is located on 930 W. Clinton Driver in Fayetteville.