Fayetteville Medical Marijuana Dispensary Still Waiting For Approval To Open From State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Following an inspection from ABC Enforcement agents on Thursday (Sep. 5), Fayetteville medical marijuana dispensary Acanza is still waiting for approval from the state to open.

Acanza sent 5NEWS the following statement about Thursday’s inspection:

Today we had our inspection by the ABC. The inspection was successful overall, but there are a few items that we will need to finalize in order to receive our final approval from the ABC Director. Once we have received our final approval from the ABC, we will make an announcement about our opening date. We are working diligently to get our doors open in Fayetteville, and we thank you all for your patience!

Two dispensaries have already opened in Northwest Arkansas, while the River Valley is still waiting for its first.

Since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened in Arkansas in May 2019, 1,132 pounds of medicine have been sold and $8.1 million total in sales have been made.

5NEWS will continue to update you when Acanza announces its official opening date.