Fayetteville Police Investigating Shooting North Of MLK Jr. Boulevard

Posted 9:09 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:34PM, September 5, 2019
breaking news

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are investigating after shots were fired from a vehicle Thursday (Sept. 5) night north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

No one was injured and police believe the shots followed a disturbance at Stone Street and Cross Avenue around 8:05 p.m., according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, spokesman for Fayetteville police.

Police said one vehicle was chasing the other, but it’s unclear from which vehicle the shots were fired.

University of Arkansas police tweeted that there was no threat of a shooter on campus.

