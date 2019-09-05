× Fort Smith Woman Severely Beaten; Police Search For “Extremely Dangerous” Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are looking for a man they say beat up a woman, stole her car, crashed it and fled.

Police are searching for Jedidiah Kursh, 39, after they say he severely beat up a woman in Fort Smith.

According to police, after beating up the woman, Kursh left the scene in her car before crashing it and fleeing on foot near Blair and High streets.

Kursh is wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and white tennis shoes. He is described as a black male with a shaved head and a long beard. The photo provided is an older photo, police said.

Kursh is described as being extremely dangerous, police said.

“We do not believe he is armed, but he should be considered extremely dangerous based on the severity of the crime,” said Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police.

Mitchell said the case is related to a domestic disturbance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Smith Police at (479) 709-5100.