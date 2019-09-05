River Valley Family Making Way Back Home After Getting Caught In Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Three of Sarah Paea’s children, all 15 and under, went sailing with other family members on a mission trip to the Bahamas. They had a sailboat full of school supplies and bibles they were taking to the Abaco Islands to give to Haitian refugees. She says they took shelter in Man O War when Hurricane Dorian hit.

“We have heard there are evacuations underway right now. They will be choppered to an island close by, Treasure Cay, and then there is a runway there where they will be on a small private plane that will take them to Nassau,” she said.

While Paea hasn’t actually spoken to her kids yet, her niece Naomi Long has and was reassured her children are safe. Long is in Nassau waiting on her cousins and the rest of her family to get there.

“There are two satellite phones on the island, and anybody who can get in contact with anyone on the island has been saying that everyone is safe, no one is hurt, and they are just trying to evacuate anybody that they can,” Long said.

Long has started a GoFundMe account to help all of her family safely make it back home, repair the boat ‘Faith’ they have been living on and get back to helping others. Paea says the family in man o war who sheltered her kids lost everything.

“I’m certain our children will come home and they will also fundraise and gather a group of their friends and return, there is no doubt,” she said.