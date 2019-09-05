Section Of Highway Near University Of The Ozarks Closed Until Noon

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A section of Arkansas 103, also known as North College Avenue, will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon today.

The roadway from University to Justice streets will be shut down both directions so a crane can be placed there. The crane will be used to place materials and equipment on a roof of a building at the University of the Ozarks so maintenance can be done there.

Those traveling northbound can detour west onto University, north onto North Johnson Street, east onto West Buchanan Street, then north back onto Arkansas 103.

Those traveling southbound should detour on Buchanan to North Johnson to University.

