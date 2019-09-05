Vehicle With Student Driver Hits Braum’s On MLK Boulevard In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A local restaurant received minor damage Thursday morning after a student driver accidentally drove into the side of it.

According to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police, an 18-year-old student driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the gas on a white SUV and drove into the side of Braum’s Ice Cream & Burgers Restaurant at 1894 West Sixth Street (MLK Boulevard) in Fayetteville.

The building sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported, Murphy said. The SUV hit on the grocery side of the store.

The restaurant is still open at this time.