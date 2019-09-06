Car Flipped In Multi-Vehicle Wreck On Rogers Avenue In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Traffic backed up along Rogers Avenue as police and medical crews responded to an accident.

Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police Department, confirmed the accident took place at Rogers Avenue and South 74th Street. He did not have further details at the time.

An eyewitness told 5NEWS she witnessed a silver car flip into the area and land upside down. She said three vehicles were involved in the accident.

The accident blocked the intersection at South 74th and Rogers Avenue, backing up traffic in all directions.