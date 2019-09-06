Elkins School Bus Carrying Students Involved In Crash

ELKINS, Ark. (KFSM) — An Elkins school bus carrying students has been involved in an accident involving another vehicle.

Elkins Superintendent Jeremy Mangrum says the accident on Hwy. 16 was not the bus driver’s fault.

Emergency crews are on the scene and no injuries have been reported.

Mangrum says there were 30 students on the bus at the time of the collision.

The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday (Sept. 6).

No other information has been released at this time.

