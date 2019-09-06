Emergency Crews Respond After Juvenile Shot In The Neck In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police say a juvenile boy was shot in the neck in Fayetteville Friday (Sep. 6).

According to Corporal Dallas Brashears with the Fayetteville Police Department, a juvenile boy is being transported to an area hospital with a gunshot injury to the neck.

Police say the shooting happened on East Bryan Ln., near Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville.

Police are on the scene investigating what happened.

The name, age and condition of the boy have not been released at this time.

