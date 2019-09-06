Event Bringing Awareness To Mental Health Coming To Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The MIND (Mental Illness and Neurodevelopment Disorders) Coalition announces its second annual MINDfest in Northwest Arkansas.

The MIND Coalition is an organization that increases awareness for mental health resources in Arkansas.

This family-friendly event will feature live music, interactive vendor booths and food trucks.

There will be many activities like face painting, a group yoga session, a music therapy session, an art therapy tutorial and a special address from Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse. There will also be an area for children that will include art and sensory activities.

The festival is free and will be held at Shiloh Square in Springdale on Saturday, September 14 from 10:30 p.m to 1:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Through MINDfest, MIND Coalition is hoping to promote integration among mental health professionals and the community.