CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — ARDOT is reporting a fatal crash occurred on I-40 north of Mulberry in the eastbound lane near mile marker 24.1.

ARDOT says it’s a one-vehicle rollover accident with entrapment. An air-evac will be landing on the interstate.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Friday (Sep. 6) night.

No further details have been reported at this time, such as what caused the crash or the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story.