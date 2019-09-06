Fayetteville Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting at the intersection of Leverett Ave and Cleveland St, according to Cpl. Dallas Brashears with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Multiple callers reported shots fired near a Eureka Pizza.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police told 5NEWS at the scene that several people reported a vehicle driving by with someone waving a gun out of a window.

Investigators are at the scene searching the area with flashlights. According to police, .40 caliber gun casings were found along the side of the road.

This is a developing story.