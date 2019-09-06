Fort Smith Salvation Army Food Pantry In Need Of Donations

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Salvation Army is asking for donations for its almost empty food pantry.

The Salvation Army is asking for canned goods and non-perishable items so it can continue to help the community.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m to 12 p.m and 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at 301 N. 6th Street.

The Salvation Army says canned meals such as beef stew, hearty soups, ravioli, canned salmon, tuna and chicken are the most helpful.

Other helpful items include peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese and all kinds of fruit.

Donations can also be dropped off at any of its family stores located at 200 Main Street in Van Buren or 900 N. 32nd Street from 10 a.m to 5 p.m Tuesday through Saturday.