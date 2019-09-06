How To Celebrate National Teddy Bear Day Where You Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Expect Build-A-Bear frenzy to take over this weekend for national teddy bear day.

It’s the third year of this nationwide event and for the first time, 3,000 Walmart stores are helping celebrate.

“The Rogers store is really one of the special retail entertainment events that are going to occur between build-a-bear and Walmart. We’re actually going to be able to, we the guests come into that location, be able to go through the incredible build-a-bear experience," said Build-A-Bear Chief Operating Officer Chris Hurt.

Guests who visit the Walmart store on Pleasant Crossing Blvd. will be able to stuff their own bears, make a wish on a heart and donate a bear to a child in need.

“One of the reasons we say this is our biggest national teddy bear event ever is the company is going to donate up to 50,000 bears to local charities," Hurt said.

All you have to do is share a picture when you come into the store to social media and use #nationalteddybearday and a bear will be donated to a local charity, such as the United Way.

Last time there was a build-a-bear pop-up shop people waited for hours for a stuffed animal, but some say they plan to brave the long lines.

Build-A-Bear officials promise the wait will be worth it.

The Build-A-Bear pop-up is Saturday (Sept. 7) at the Walmart in Rogers from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can also purchase and donate a pre-stuffed limited-edition teddy bear in store and then you can make your own for free.