Man Arrested After Police Chase In Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — A traffic stop turned into a police chase in Poteau.

According to the Poteau Police Department, around 3 p.m. Friday (Sept. 6) an officer tried to stop a vehicle after the driver didn’t use their blinker when turning on Shaw Blvd.

The driver, Eltrone Hornback, 45, did not stop for the officer and after a brief chase, he pulled into an alley off of Clayton Ave. and tried to flee on foot.

The officer was able to catch Hornback and take him into custody.

According to Poteau Police, Hornback was wanted by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for escaping from a GPS monitoring. He was being monitored for distribution and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Hornback complained of shortness of breath and was taken for medical evaluation. There, officers found a bag of a suspected controlled substance in his mouth.

After he is medically cleared, Hornback will be booked into the LeFlore County Jail on the escape warrant, along with additional traffic and drug charges.

The exact charges have not been determined at this time.