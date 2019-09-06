Mercy Holds Ribbon Cutting And Blessing For Remodeled Fort Smith Surgery Clinic

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Mercy held a blessing and ribbon-cutting Friday (Sept. 6) for its 16,000-square-foot remodeled Mercy Clinic For General Surgery.

The public was able to take a tour of the renovated clinic.

“This is an effort to provide better access for our community for any general surgery needs,” said Dr. David Hunton, president of Mercy Clinic. “Besides providing tours today of the new facility, it’s also a Mercy and Catholic tradition to bless the space where we care for people and their families. It’s a sacred space where as a team we serve our community.”

The clinic has made special accommodations for wheelchair and bariatric patients including electronic doors at the entrance and wider doorways into several of the exam rooms.

Mercy Clinic For General Surgery will provide general or vascular surgeries such as gallbladder, hernias, breast surgery, biopsies and more.

The clinic is located in the medical building of Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith at 7001 Rogers Avenue, Suite 600.

The hours of operations are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions or scheduling an appointment, call 479-274-5100 or visit mercy.net.