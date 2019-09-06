Police In Standoff At Fayetteville Apartments With Shooting Suspect

Posted 9:33 am, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:36AM, September 6, 2019
breaking news

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police were in a standoff Friday morning with a suspect in a shooting from the night before.

Dallas Brashears with the Fayetteville Police said they were at the Lakeside Village Apartments at 2691 North Club Drive, Apartment 7, in Fayetteville responding to a barricaded subject.

No shots have been fired, so it was just being treated as a barricaded subject, he said.

The barricaded person is a suspect in a shooting that took place the night before in Fayetteville, Brashears said.

That shooting took place somewhere around Mitchell Street and Lewis Avenue as one vehicle was chasing another. The chase ended around Sang Avenue and MLK Boulevard.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.