Police In Standoff At Fayetteville Apartments With Shooting Suspect

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police were in a standoff Friday morning with a suspect in a shooting from the night before.

Dallas Brashears with the Fayetteville Police said they were at the Lakeside Village Apartments at 2691 North Club Drive, Apartment 7, in Fayetteville responding to a barricaded subject.

No shots have been fired, so it was just being treated as a barricaded subject, he said.

The barricaded person is a suspect in a shooting that took place the night before in Fayetteville, Brashears said.

That shooting took place somewhere around Mitchell Street and Lewis Avenue as one vehicle was chasing another. The chase ended around Sang Avenue and MLK Boulevard.

