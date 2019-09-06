‘Rotten Zombie Skittles’ Now Available At Walmart

(KFSM) — Are you ready to get into the spooky spirit?

Skittles is helping people prep for Halloween with its release of the new “Zombie Skittles.”

The bag of treats contains petrifying citrus peach, mummified melon, boogeyman blackberry, chilling black cherry and blood-red berry flavors.

However, your tastebuds will be met with a sinister surprise…a rotten zombie flavor.

Just to add to the mystery, the rotten flavor can be any color Skittle in the bag.

Those wanting to try it for themselves can pick up a pack of Zombie Skittles at Walmart now.