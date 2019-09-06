Square 2 Square Bike Ride Takes To Razorback Greenway Saturday

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The fall Square 2 Square Bike Ride hits the Razorback Regional Greenway on Saturday morning (Sept. 7) and will take riders from the Bentonville Square to the Fayetteville Square, but it means road and parking lot closures in Fayetteville.

The ride starts at Lawrence Plaza in downtown Bentonville at 8 a.m. Riders will travel 30 miles south and will end at West Mountain Street and South Church Avenue on the Fayetteville Square. Finish festivities will take place in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shuttles will be available to take people back to Bentonville to retrieve vehicles.

The event will close the parking lot at 120 W. Mountain Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Church Avenue from West Springs Street to West Mountain Street will be closed to vehicles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cars not vacated from event spaces by Saturday morning will be towed by NWA Towing.

About 1,800 riders are expected for the event. Online registration is closed, but event registration may be available Saturday morning in Bentonville.

More information is available here.