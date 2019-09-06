Suspect In Custody In Connection To Young Booneville Mother’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Booneville police say that a suspect is in custody regarding the death of 22-year-old Rachel King.

King was found dead inside of her home on Wednesday (September4).

Rachel’s father, Jimmy King, tells 5NEWS that Booneville police told him charges are expected to be filed in the case on Friday.

Police have named Morgan Weatherford a person of interest in the case. He was detained in Conway and taken to Logan County for questioning.

Jimmy King says that Weatherford is the suspect in custody. He says while this is an unspeakable tragedy for he and his family, he is thankful for the support of his community.

“The emotional support, prayers, you know apparently peoples donating money and stuff to help cover funeral cost and stuff like that, and it’s just an overwhelming feeling to know that if she could see how much she’s love she would be in tears, she would literally be sitting down holding her face bawling,” he said.

Jimmy says right now he is focusing on bringing justice to everyone involved in this case, for Rachel and her children

Rachel’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. He says her autopsy was scheduled for Friday (September 6) morning.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue following this developing story.