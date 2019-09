× Traffic Rerouted Around Accident West Of Gravette

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — Traffic is being rerouted around an accident just west of Gravette.

The accident happened on Arkansas 72/Main Street west of Gravette and east of Leonard Road.

Traffic from the west is being diverted south onto Leonard, then east onto Dallas Street. Those coming from the east can turn onto 5th Avenue to Dallas Street.

Details on the accident are not yet available as officers are still working at the scene, Gravette Police said.