Tyson Ventures Invests In Company With Plant-Based Shrimp

SPRINGDALE (TB&P) — Tyson Ventures, the venture capital fund owned by Tyson Foods, announced an investment in San Francisco-based New Wave Foods.

Tyson said New Wave focuses on plant-based shellfish and is working on a shrimp alternative protein for food service slated for launch by early 2020.

Tyson Foods did not disclose the amount of this investment, or any other details about the deal .

New Wave’s first offering, a plant-based shrimp, is made with sustainably sourced seaweed and plant protein, and contains all eight essential amino acids found in meats and seafoods.

It also contains no allergens, zero cholesterol and is lower in calories and salt than real shrimp, according to a news release.

