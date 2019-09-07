Heat Gets Worse For Sunday

It has stayed hot and humid the past few days, and will do so for many more. It may peak though for Sunday with highs near the century mark and heat index values well above that.

SUNDAY FORECAST: HOT AND HUMID

Lots of sunshine is in store for Sunday across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. Lows will start near 70 degrees in the morning before we reach well into the 90s during the afternoon.

Winds will start light out of the east but become southerly throughout the afternoon.

Northwest Arkansas: Highs in the low 90s

River Valley: Highs in the upper 90s (a few 100s possible)

Heat Index Forecast Sunday Afternoon

WEATHER SETUP

The jet stream, which keeps cooler air north and warmer air south will continue to stay steady across the Plains. The next chance for cooler air in Arkansas will be around September 20th.

-Matt